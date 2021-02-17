No new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

Renfrew County reported no new cases of COVID-19 once again on Tuesday.

No one reportedly recovered from the virus either leaving the area at six active cases of the virus, unchanged since the weekend. One person is being treated in hospital.

Ontario reported its third straight day under 1,000 new cases Tuesday, reporting 904 new cases and 964 from Family Day Monday.

26 more virus-related deaths were reported over the two days as well, while 742 people remain in provincial hospitals. 292 people are in intensive care and 201 are breathing with the help of ventilators.