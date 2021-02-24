No new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County on Tuesday as active cases remained steady in the region.

There are 11 active cases of the virus in the area, unchanged from the previous day, with one person being treated in the intensive care unit in hospital. The other 10 patients remain in self-isolation.

Ontario reported 975 new cases Tuesday, breaking a five-day streak over 1,000 new cases, while 12 more deaths were also attributed to the virus.

718 people remain in provincial hospitals being treated for the virus.

Another 16,252 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the previous 24-hour period, according to provincial data.

A total of 585,707 vaccine doses have been administered in the province so far.