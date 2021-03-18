No new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County, active cases decline

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County on Wednesday as active cases have declined in the area.

There are now 16 active cases, down four from the day before, while three people remain being treated in hospital.

The active cases are the lowest in the area in several weeks and a steep decline since Renfrew County was placed in the 'yellow-prevent' level of the province's colour-coded framework.

While cases have declined in Renfrew County, some other parts of the region have seen cases on the rise and new restrictions are on the horizon.

The province announced Thursday morning that Ottawa would move to the 'red-control' level of restrictions, while the areas of Smiths Falls, Perth and Carleton Place, part of the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit will likely move to the 'orange-protect' zone as early as Friday.