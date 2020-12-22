No new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County, lockdown coming

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County on Monday as the Ford Government announced it was imposing a lockdown on the entire province.

The area remains at 15 active cases, according to the latest numbers from the Renfrew County and District Health Unit, with no patients in hospital. It's a stark contrast to the over 60 cases that were active just one week ago.

With news of a lockdown starting on Boxing Day, the Health Unit is once again reminding residents not to travel over the holidays and to stick to their household contacts.

"In addition to these new public health measures, it is imperative that everyone do their part to stay home if they are sick, avoid contact with people who are ill, practice physical distancing, wear a mask/face covering when physical distancing cannot be maintained, wash their hands....and complete the COVID-19 self-assessment tool or COVID-19 school and childcare screening tool daily," it said.

Those showing symptoms should get tested it says.

Testing details and locations can be found on the Health Unit's website or by calling 613-732-3629 or 1-800-267-1097.