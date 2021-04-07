No new cases of COVID-19, infections remain stable

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County on Tuesday as active cases remained stable.

There are 26 active cases in the region as of Wednesday morning with four people being treated for the virus in hospital.

Three people are being treated in the intensive care unit.

Valley Manor nursing home in Barry's Bay reported Tuesday a resident had tested positive on Sunday and that more protocols have been put in place at the facility.

"The resident is comfortable and continues to be in isolation in our COVID-19 isolation unit as per the Renfrew County and District Health Unit direction," a statement from the home said.

Widespread testing is now being performed within the facility and its not expected to delay residents receiving the second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Ontario reported 3,065 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday along with eight more deaths linked to the virus, as cases remain at concerning levels and hospitalizations are at an all-time high.

Data from the Ministry of Health shows 1,161 people are hospitalized with the virus but that it could be higher, as about 10 per cent of hospitals didn't submit updated data on Tuesday. 510 of the patients are being treated in intensive care, an incredibly high number given health officials have said hospital capacity would be scarce at 350 people.

The provincial government said 76,199 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since the previous day, while a total of 2,621,839 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario.