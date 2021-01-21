No new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Tri-County area on Wednesday as active cases once again creeped lower.

Three people recovered from the virus, according to the latest data from the Leeds, Grenville and District Health Unit, moving the number of active cases to 20 with two patients remaining in hospital. One person remains in the intensive care unit at Brockville General Hospital on a ventilator.

An outbreak at Kemptville Retirement Living has also been declared over after a staff member tested positive on Jan. 7. No new additional cases were reported linked to the outbreak.

With cases counts dropping over the past two weeks and with relatively low case numbers, the province announced on Wednesday schools within the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit will be allowed to re-open their doors to in-person learning as of Monday.

Ontario reported 2,655 new cases on Wednesday and 89 more deaths from the virus, with 42 of the deaths reported as residents of long-term care homes. The death toll in Ontario is now 5,568.

Nearly 1,600 people remain in provincial hospitals including 395 people in intensive care.

Ontario data shows 13,784 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered between Tuesday and Wednesday.