No new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

Kingston saw no new cases of COVID-19 reported in the region on Thursday.

It's the second day in a week that has seen no cases added but no recoveries were reported either. Data from Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health shows 16 active cases in the area and one person being treated in the intensive care unit in hospital.

Ontario reported 1,138 new cases on Thursday, as cases have slowly increased over the past week. 23 deaths were also reported, while provincial data shows 687 people being treated in provincial hospitals.

Just over 19,000 doses of vaccine were given out in the previous 24-hour period.

Provincial Health Officials said Thursday variants of the virus could make up to 40 per cent of new cases by the middle of March. They also anticipates nearly 2,500 new cases daily by the end of March, down from predictions of 6,000 almost a month ago.

The new projections show hospitalizations will likely rise as variants continue to spread within the province and intensive care capacity is expected to be strained over the next month.

The province's science advisory group also said officials will need to react quickly with strong public health measures when flare-ups of the virus happen.