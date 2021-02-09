No new cases of COVID-19, two people remain in hospital

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County on Monday while one person also recovered from the virus.

That pushes the number of active cases down to four in the area, down one from the previous day, but two patients are being treated in hospital.

With cases remaining low in Renfrew County, the province announced Monday the area was one of three that can start to re-open its economy as of Wednesday.

Ontario reported 1,265 new cases of the virus Monday as the downward trend in new cases has continued across the province.

33 more deaths were also linked to the virus, bringing Ontario's death toll to 6,538 since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations have also continued to decline as fewer than 1,000 people remain in hospital for the first time in months.

A total of 386,171 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered by the province as of Tuesday morning.