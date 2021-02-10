No new cases of COVID-19, two people remain in hospital

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County on Tuesday.

No one recovered from the virus either so the region remains at just four active cases, but two people are being treated in area hospitals.

Ontario reported 1,022 new cases on Tuesday, it's lowest number since Nov. 24, as the province continues to see results from an over month-long lockdown.

33 more deaths were also reported in Ontario on Tuesday, including seven people in long-term care, while just over 900 people remain in provincial hospitals.

A total of 398,633 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the province as of Wednesday morning.

