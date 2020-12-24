No new COVID-19 cases as area prepares for lockdown 

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark on Wednesday as the area gets set to enter a 28-day province-wide lockdown to start on Boxing Day.

The area has 28 active cases of the virus as of Thursday morning with no patients in hospital.

WIth low case counts in the Tri-County area, Dr. Paula Stewart, Chief Medical Officer of Health for the region, said in an interview with JRFM Wednesday that she knows many are frustrated, but many parts of the province continue to struggle and that could affect the area through travel.

"Eastern Ontario, around Cornwall, they're struggling a little bit and part of that, according to the Medical Officer of Health, is that they do have people coming in from Quebec and using their services," Stewart said.

"We've done not too badly but the rest of the province, the numbers are just increasing, increasing, increasing."

Stewart believes the province felt pressured to impose the lockdown as cases have affected in hospitals in other parts of the province and didn't want to see that same thing that happened in the spring and summer, with a number of people in affected hotspots travelling to other parts of the province for care and services.

"So I think it just reached the tipping point in that part of the province...and they didn't want to disadvantage our area so they decided to do it across the board," she said.

The 28-day length allows for two incubation periods of 14-days for any cases of the virus, which Stewart said "really just lets everything calm down."

Brockville General Hospital has no active cases of the virus as of Thursday morning and will continue with non-emergency surgeries for the time being. New restrictions went into effect at the hospital earlier this week.

Ontario reported 2,408 new cases, it's ninth day above 2,000 on Wednesday, as well as 41 more deaths from the virus, while over 1,000 people remain in hospital.

With a lockdown on the horizon because of those numbers, The City of Brockville announced changes to some municipal services over the course of the lockdown on Wednesday.