No new COVID-19 cases for first time in weeks

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County on Tuesday for the first time in weeks.

It was the first time in two weeks no new cases were reported in the region but there are still 31 active cases in the region.

Seven people remain being treated for the virus in hospital including three people in intensive care.

Residents are being asked to continue to follow public health advice during the current provincial stay-at-home order to keep the virus and its more contagious variants from spreading.

Renfrew County Warden Debbie Robinson asked residents to do all they can to keep the community safe.

"Renfrew County residents have worked hard over these last several months to protect their own health and that of our community's most vulnerable," Robinson said in a statement.

"I ask that everyone remain vigilant about their safety and wellbeing both physically and mentally as this pandemic continues."

Ontario as a whole reported 3,469 new cases on Tuesday, a slight dip from the previous days over 4,000, but hospital admissions remain at all-time highs.

There are 2,360 people in hospital for treatment as of Wednesday morning and 773 are being treated in the intensive care unit. 507 people are breathing with the help of ventilators.

Provincial data shows 90,409 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Ontario since Monday's report.