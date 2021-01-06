No new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County on Tuesday, while no patients recovered from the virus either.

That means the area remains at 26 active cases of the virus as of Wednesday morning with no patients in hospital. Petawawa has the largest number of active cases with nine, while Pembroke, Renfrew, Deep River, Adamston Bromley Township, Greater Madawaska Township, Laurentian Valley Township, Madawaska Valley Township and Whitewater Region Township have fewer than five each.

An outbreak remains in place Pembroke Regional Hospital after two-staff related cases.

Ontario reported 3,128 new cases on Tuesday and 51 new deaths from the virus, with 22 deaths involving long-term care residents.

Hospitalizations continue to rise across Ontario, with 1,347 hospitalized with the province including 325 in intensive care. 245 people are also on ventilators in hospital, according to provincial data.

The province announced on Tuesday that all long-term care residents, workers and essential caregivers in COVID-19 hot spots will be vaccinated by Jan. 21. The province also said it will start administering COVID-19 vaccinations in Ontario's Indigenous communities later in the week.