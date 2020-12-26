No one hurt after Kingston Heritage Building collapses 

No one was hurt after a Heritage Building in Downtown Kingston collapsed on Christmas Day.

The City said in a news release that the two-storey limestone building known as the 'Carnovsky Bakery' at the corner of Nelson and Victoria Street collapsed sometime early morning Friday. It had no further details about the collapse but said an investigation was underway and staff had secured the site.

The building is nearly 200 years old and was to be incorporated into a nearby condo complex on Princess Street between Victoria Street and Nelson Street.

While a road closure near the building has ended because of the collapse, the area is down to one lane until further notice.