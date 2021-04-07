No one hurt after Pembroke apartment fire

No one was hurt after a fire at a three-storey apartment building on Mackay Street in Pembroke.

Pembroke Fire Chief Daniel Herback said the fire broke out Tuesday afternoon on the second floor of the building with a fire alarm alerting all occupants to get out safely.

The fire was brought under control in minutes with damage contained to one of the five units in the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and total damages have not yet been released.

Renfrew County Paramedics and OPP also attended the scene. The road was closed for a time as crews battled the blaze but has since re-opened.

