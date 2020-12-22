No one hurt in house fire in Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan

No one was hurt after a chimney fire in Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan Township heavily damaged a home.

The Township's fire department was called to a home on Cameron Lake Road just before 4 a.m. Sunday after it's believed a fire in a wood-burning stove had spread to the roof and attic of the residence.

The lone occupant of the home was not hurt and about 15 firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

The Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan Fire Department reminds residents to have a working plan to escape their home, as they said they may only have a few minutes to leave in the event of a fire.

It's also asking residents to ensure they're smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detectors are in working order and tested every month.