No one hurt in Petawawa business fire 

No one was hurt after a fire at a Petawawa auto shop on Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out just after 1 p.m. Thursday at Art-E-Motive Repairs on Petawawa Bouelvard and all employees were able to safely evacuate, according to OPP.

Petawawa's Fire Chief Steve Knott said in a news release on Friday morning that crews faced difficult conditions that included heavy smoke, high winds and cold temperatures, but wre able to put the fire out after about two hours. The building is a total loss but the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Fire crews remained on scene into Friday morning monitoring hotspots.

Knott said reports of explosions can attributed to acetylene tanks and other flammable and combustible materials that were in the garage.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP, Renfrew County Paramedics, Hydro One and Enbridge also attended the scene.