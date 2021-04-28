No one hurt in Petawawa house fire

No injuries were reported after a house fire in Petawawa on Monday night.

Fire crews were called to a home on New Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday and brought the blaze under control in about 20 minutes.

Two family pets were saved from the home by firefighters and were uninjured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the home suffered extensive damage to its interior and roof.

Petawawa Fire Chief Steve Knott said staff remain on scene overnight to monitor for hotspots but have since cleared the scene. Upper Ottawa Valley OPP, Renfrew County Paramedics and Hydro One were also on scene during the course of the fire.

