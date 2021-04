No serious injuries were reported after a fire at an apartment building in Renfrew on Sunday.

Renfrew Fire Chief Kevin Welsh said the fire broke out a a building on Bank Street South in the town just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

All occupants were able to get out of the building safely and were assessed by Renfrew County paramedics for any potential smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and total damages have not yet been released.