No one seriously hurt in five-car crash in Napanee

No one was seriously hurt but several people were taken to hospital after a crash involving five vehicles in Napanee.

Police said the crash on Tuesday just before 1 p.m. happened after a southbound pickup truck ran a red light on Centre Street and crashed into another vehicle, before it went over the median and collided with three more cars.

Lennox and Addington OPP said several people were taken to hospital with minor injuries but no one was seriously hurt. The driver of the pickup was injured.

A 29-year-old woman from Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has been charged with careless driving.

