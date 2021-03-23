Nova Scotia man charged in October Whitewater Road crash

A Nova Scotia man has been charged with impaired driving in connection with a single-vehicle crash on Whitewater Road in Laurentian Valley Township this past fall.

The Oct. 4 crash happened around 10:30 p.m. after a northbound pickup went off the road and struck a fence and a utility pole, knocking out power to homes in the area.

The truck rolled and the driver was ejected and was eventually air-lifted to an Ottawa hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the truck was unhurt.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP said Monday that Devon Byrne, 22, of Truro Heights, N.S. was recently charged impaired driving in connection with the crash.

Byrne is scheduled to appear in court in Pembroke next Tuesday.

