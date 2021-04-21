OHL cancels season, Frontenacs hope for safe return next year

There will be no Frontenacs' hockey this season, much to the chagrin of Kingston hockey fans.

The Ontario Hockey League announced the cancellation of the 2020-2021 season on Tuesday becoming the only one of Canada's three major junior hockey leagues to not hold a season this year.

The league and Ford Government had reached an agreement on a return to play plan earlier this month, but Commissioner David Branch said on Tuesday the recently extended stay-at-home order in Ontario, along with increasing COVID-19 cases across the province made it impossible for season to move ahead.

"We have worked tirelessly with the province and the chief medical officer of health for the past year on different scenarios and different windows of opportunity but the reality is the conditions in Ontario have never been right to start and complete an uninterrupted, safe opportunity for players to showcase their skills," Branch said in a news release.

"We owe it to our players and their families to be definitive. We were committed to return and play this season, but our hopes and desires have been dashed by the cruel realities of COVID-19."

In a letter to fans, the Kingston Frontenacs lamented the lost of the season but said it will "respect this decision which places the safety of our players, coaches and fans, above all."

"We look forward to returning for an exciting 2021-2022 season at which point we will celebrate with everyone in a safe and healthy environment."