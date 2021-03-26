'Old Meg' sinks on waterfront, winner chosen

One month after a sculpture of 'Old Meg' was placed on the waterfront, she went down on Thursday.

A Rotary contest saw the sculpture placed on the ice in homage to a 1960's tradition that saw a car placed on the ice to have residents bet when it would fall through.

This year's edition didn't feature a car but a sculpture that was placed on the ice on Tunnel Bay, which finally broke through the ice at 7:22 a.m. on Thursday.

The winner of this year's contest was Sarah Laturnus of Brockville's Aquatarium, whose guess came within a few minutes of the exact time. There were over 600 guesses collected on the website for the event.

Staff hope to make the event an annual that will return to the waterfront next year.