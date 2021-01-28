One active COVID-19 case in Renfrew County shows lockdown working: Top Doctor

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County on Wednesday as the area's top doctor said the province-wide lockdown appears to be working.

Dr. Robert Cushman, Acting Medical Officer of Health for Renfrew County and District, gave an update to Renfrew County Council on Wednesday, noting low case numbers in the region. As of Thursday morning there was just one active case of the virus and no one in hospital.

Cushman told Council the area has been successful at battling COVID-19 but despite the low infection rate at the moment, residents need to continue to be cautious and follow public health advice.

"As you saw in the fall, it can turn on a dime, so that's why we have to be careful," he said.

"People are rightfully very upset about the economy but let me tell you, there's a direct line between the status of COVID and the status of the economy. You can't get the economy going with beating COVID."

Cushman also noted a large proportion of cases in Renfrew County have been detected in people under 40, suggesting while seniors are most-at-risk, they have been following public health advice.

When it comes to vaccines, the first shots were doled it in the area this week at a long-term care home in Barry's Bay and the plan so far is to have all residents of long-term care and high-risk retirement homes vaccinated by Feb. 5, as per provincial guidelines. Residents at the Grove in Arnprior also received their vaccines this week.