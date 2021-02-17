One firefighter sent to hospital after fire at Petawawa restaurant

One firefighter was taken to hospital after a fire at a Petawawa restaurant early Wednesday morning.

Flames broke out at Mary Brown's Chicken at The Victoria Centre Plaza around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday and Petawawa Fire Chief Steve Knott said municipal fire crews and firefighters from Garrison Petawawa both responded to the scene at the strip mall.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes and contained to the one unit in the strip mall, according to Knott.

One firefighter was taken to hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and fire crews remained on scene late Wednesday morning checking for hot spots. The total cost of the damage is not known at this time.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP, Renfrew County Paramedics and Hydro One staff also attended the scene on Wednesday.