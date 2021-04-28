One man charged, Gananoque Police investigating business break-in
Gananoque Police have charged a man after a break-in at a local business over the weekend.
Police said two men broke into the north-end business and stole a number of power tools. Officers were able to identity two male suspext and later arrested one man at a home in Gananoque, where officers also recovered multiple stolen items.
A 37-year-old man has been charged with mischief, break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime and theft.
Police said their investigation remains ongoing.