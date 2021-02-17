One new case of COVID-19, 26 active cases

Kingston reported one new case of COVID-19 in the region on Tuesday, one of 10 cases added in the area since Saturday.

The number of active cases in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington is at 26 as of Wednesday morning, with one person being treated in hospital.

Ontario reported its third straight day under 1,000 new cases Tuesday, reporting 904 new cases and 964 from Family Day Monday.

26 more virus-related deaths were reported over the two days as well, while 742 people remain in provincial hospitals. 292 people are in intensive care and 201 are breathing with the help of ventilators.