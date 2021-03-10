One new case of COVID-19, daycare outbreak under control

The Kingston-area reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one person also recovered from the virus.

That leaves the number of active cases unchanged from the previous day at 21. There is currently no on in hospital with the virus.

In a media update on Tuesday, Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, said an outbreak at a daycare in the west-end is under control.

Eight staff and four children at Tiny Hoppers Kingston West Early Learning Centre have tested positive for the virus, according to Moore, a correction from the 15 reported earlier this week. He noted most of the associated cases were secondary contacts of those at the facility, mostly of staff members.

Moore said the low cases among the children at the facility was a sign that staff were diligently following infection prevention measures.

The daycare has been closed as a precaution until further notice after the outbreak was declared on March 3.

Moore also thanked residents for following public health guidelines that have kept case counts low in the area. He said he expected Kingston to say in the green zone of the province's colour-coded restriction framework because the infection rate remains low.

"The system is working," he said, adding the area is "trending in the right direction."

"We’re not seeing this infection propagate in our community and it takes a community to respond to this type of urgent threat."

Ontario reported 1,185 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and six more deaths connected to the virus. 689 people remain in provincial hospitals including 290 in intensive care.

Provincial data showed 31,047 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were also administered since Monday.