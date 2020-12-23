One new case of COVID-19, Eastern Ontario doctors push for shorter lockdown

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in the Tri-County area on Tuesday as some of Eastern Ontario's top doctors are pushing for a shorter lockdown than the impending 28-day one set to take effect Boxing Day.

Nine people also recovered from the virus in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, which moves the number of active cases in the region to 28. There are no patients in hospital.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's Chief Medical Officer and Dr. Robert Cushman, the top doctor in Renfrew County, are all pushing for a 14-day lockdown instead of 28 days, as case numbers and hospitalizations in their respective regions have remained low in recent weeks.

Moore told a conference call this week he hopes parts of Eastern Ontario will be allowed out of the lockdown early if the area's numbers continue to trend lower, hospital capacity is in a good place and the public is following proper health guidelines.

"I think doing it in two-week periods is reasonable in low-risk areas like the eastern Ontario region at present," Moore said, according to the Kingston-Whig Standard, adding even with an expected influx in gatherings, there would still be 14 days to have people tested and get results.

Cushman echoed those sentiments, as he said he believes the province-wide lockdown was unnecessary.

"Obviously it's tough, it's not fair, but a lot of things aren't fair, the Premier had to make some tough calls," he said in an interview with CTV News.

"I would hope that the Premier would take another look early in the New Year and we may get out of this after two weeks.

Area businesses are likely to bear the brunt of the lockdown and MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes and Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark said this week the Ford government knew businesses would be impacted, but tough decisions were needed to get case counts under control across the province.

He said it was still possible Eastern Ontario could see its lockdown lifted sooner.

"Those areas...that are green and yellow, might make the case to come out of lockdown sooner," Clark told JRFM on Tuesday, adding the provincial government has added financial aid for small businesses.

"Let's just do what we have to do and get out of it and get those small businesses back going."

Ontario reported 2,202 new cases Tuesday, the eighth straight day above 2,000, as most cases continue to come from Toronto, Peel Region and York Region.

There are 1,005 people in hospital with the virus including 273 in intensive care and 172 people on a ventilator.

There were 21 more virus related deaths reported on Tuesday in Ontario as well, moving the death toll since March to 4,188.

