One new case of COVID-19 in Kingston, 14 since Friday 

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Kingston on Sunday, one of 14 new cases reported in the region since Friday.

10 people have recovered from the virus since Friday as well, but the number of active cases in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington has jumped to 20, slightly higher than the 10 to 15 active cases throughout last week.

One person remains in the intensive care unit in hospital.

Ontario reported 981 new cases of the virus on Sunday and 42 virus related deaths, while 705 people remain in provincial hospitals.

