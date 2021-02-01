One new case of COVID-19 in Kingston over the weekend

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Kingston over the weekend as Friday and Saturday yielded no cases of the virus.

One case was reported in a female between the age of 10 and 19 on Sunday, as eight people also recovered over the weekend.

There's 11 active cases in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington as of Monday morning, with one person being treated in the Intensive Care Unit in hospital.

Ontario as a whole reported 1,848 new cases on Sunday as daily cases continue to slow down from the over 3,000 daily cases earlier in the month.

The province said 1,159 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Sunday including 356 in intensive care and 252 on ventilators.

43 more deaths were also reported on Sunday as the death toll in Ontario stands at 6,188.

Ontario Health Officials have confirmed 58 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, also known as the U.K. variant because it emerged there last year, a more contagious and severe strain of the virus. Officials expect the number is higher and said at a briefing last week its expected to become the dominant strain in the province by March.

One case of the new variant has been confirmed in the Kingston-area, which is believed to have spread to five other people, but Kingston's Medical Officer of Health said last week its believed its spread has been contained.