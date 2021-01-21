One new case of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Renfrew County on Wednesday while one person also recovered the virus.

Seven active cases remain in the area and one person in hospital as active cases continue to trend downward.

With cases counts dropping over the past two weeks and with relatively low case numbers, the province announced Wednesday that schools in Renfrew County will be allowed to re-open their doors to in-person learning as of Monday.

Ontario reported 2,655 new cases on Wednesday and 89 more deaths from the virus, with 42 of the deaths reported as residents of long-term care homes. The death toll in Ontario is now 5,568.

Nearly 1,600 people remain in provincial hospitals including 395 people in intensive care.

Ontario data shows 13,784 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered between Tuesday and Wednesday.