One new case of COVID-19 in Renfrew County 

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Renfrew County on Thursday while three people also recovered from the virus.

That leaves just five active cases in the area and no patients are in hospital.

Ontario reported 1,563 new cases Thursday, moving the positivity rate to its lowest since late October, but 88 people also died from the virus, the highest in one day during the whole second wave.

Hospitalizations have stayed steady as about 1,100 people remain in provincial hospitals.