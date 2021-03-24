One new case of COVID-19 in Renfrew County, Outaouais deals with rising cases

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Renfrew County on Tuesday as infections have stayed flat but a surge in the Outaouais region is concerning health officials in Quebec.

The one added case and one recovery left active cases unchanged at 20 in Renfrew County, while six people remain in hospital being treated for the virus, including two in the intensive care unit.

Ontario has seen cases and hospitalizations spike over the past week as health officials remain concerned about the third wave of the virus and the ongoing spread of variants. There are over 800 people being treated in provincial hospitals, including over 300 in intensive care units.

The Outaouais region has also seen a spike in cases in recent weeks with 25 outbreaks currently being reported along with 286 active cases.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault warned on Tuesday that area could be pushed to that province's red-zone restrictions if the increase in infections continues, restrictions which would include a ban on indoor dining and fewer people allowed at retail stores and in-person religious services.

Public Health is asking for vigilance from residents as the virus continues to spread in the area.