One new case of COVID-19 in Tri-County area

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in the Tri-County area on Monday, which includes numbers between 4 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Sunday.

There are now 13 active cases of the virus in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark as of Tuesday morning and no patients are in hospital. There are also currently no outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes in the region.

Most of the COVID cases in Lanark County, with nine active cases, while the other four cases are in Leeds and Grenville.

Ontario reported 1,958 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 43 more deaths linked to the virus, moving the death toll in the province to 5,846.

1,458 people remain in hospital, including 397 people who are in intensive care.

The province also said Monday that 5,537 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since its last daily update but added it was pausing vaccinations for staff at long-term care homes and essential caregivers because of a shortage of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

The Ford government said the shift means all long-term care home residents, high-risk retirement home residents and First Nations elder care residents will get the first dose of vaccine by Feb. 5, which is sooner than the previous goal of Feb. 15.

No new doses are being shipped to Canada this week, while the government expects 26,325 Pfizer-BioNTech doses next week, still far fewer than what was originally expected. 286,110 doses have been administered in Ontario so far.