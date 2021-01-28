One new case of COVID-19 in Tri-County area, no U.K. variant so far 

One person also recovered from the virus, leaving 11 active cases in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark as of Thursday morning, unchanged from the previous day. No patients with the virus are in area hospitals.

Dr. Paula Stewart, Chief Medical Officer for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, said this week despite low case numbers, residents should continue to follow public health advice and a current stay at home order, particularly with news of a new and more transmissible variant of the virus discovered in Kingston.

Stewart said there have been no cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, also known as the U.K. variant, in the Tri-County area but she's asking residents to continue to avoid gatherings and follow guidelines to keep the virus from potentially spreading.

"You can imagine if you had a household party and one person had this strain, it would spread like wildfire," she said.

"So it's really keeping the close contacts down, keeping to your household, wearing the mask, all the things we know are the best protection against it."

Stewart said the vaccines on the market should continue to protect against the variant as the change to the virus' makeup is only minor.

Ontario as a whole reported 1,670 new cases Wednesday, the lowest number in two months, but the 49 more deaths added moved the provincial death toll to 5,958. New projections for COVID-19 in Ontario are expected to be released on Thursday afternoon, two weeks after the province issued a stay-at-home order to try to a quell a surge in cases across the province.