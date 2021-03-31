One new case of COVID-19, infections remain stable

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Renfrew County on Tuesday as active cases have remained steady so far this week.

There are 33 active cases in the region as of Wednesday morning and seven of those people are being treated in hospital. Two are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit.

Particularly with variants of the virus now present in Renfrew County, officials are urging residents to continue to follow public health advice to stop the spread of the virus and to avoid further restrictions on the area that would accompany a spike in infections.

While local cases have been steady, Ontario is seeing a spike in cases that Premier Doug Ford on Tuesday said could mean new restrictions.

Premier Doug Ford did not say what new measures the provincial government is considering but that he will consult the province's top doctor before making any decisions.

The Ontario Hospital Association and the province's Science Advisory Table both warned Tuesday that intensive care units were reaching capacity.

Ford also warned people against making plans for the Easter Weekend to avoid a spike in cases that was seen across the province after Christmas.

Ontario reported 2,336 new cases on Tuesday and 14 more deaths linked to the virus.

1,090 people are currently in provincial hospitals being treated for the virus, 387 are in intensive care and 249 people are on a ventilator.

