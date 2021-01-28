One new case of COVID-19, local vaccine rollout to depend on supply 

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Three people also recovered from the virus, lowering the number of active cases to 16 in the Kingston-area as of Thursday morning.

Ontario as a whole reported 1,670 new cases Wednesday, the lowest number in two months, but the 49 more deaths added moved the provincial death toll to 5,958.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer for the area, said this week the Health Unit will follow provincial guidance for vaccines and expects to have all resident of long-term care and high-risk retirement homes vaccinated by next Friday, Feb. 5.

"We want the community to know we've started this process and are pretty well half-way through and are working everyday to make sure every vaccine gets into the arms of vulnerable patients in those settings," Moore said in a video statement.

After that process is complete and once supply issues with the vaccine have leveled out, workers in long-term care and essential care givers will resume being vaccinated. Their vaccinations were halted province-wide earlier this week after a shortage of delivery of vaccines from Pfizer as it re-tools one of its European plants.

Moore said once these residents have been vaccinated, the shots will slowly begin to roll out to the general public based on vulnerability.