One new case of COVID-19, no recoveries

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Kingston on Wednesday, the first day the region re-opened from a province-wide lockdown.

The lone infection was reported in a male in his 20's who is now in self-isolation.

No one recovered from the virus, according to Wednesday's data, leaving the number of active cases at 15 in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, unchanged from the previous day.

One person remains in hospital being treated in the intensive care unit and breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Ontario posted its lowest number of new cases in over two months for a second straight day on Wednesday, reporting 1,072 cases, but 41 more deaths were also attributed to the virus. 13 of the deaths were long-term care residents. 6,596 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

948 people remain in hospital across the province as of Thursday morning.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington was one of three health units to re-open its economy on Wednesday, as it moved into the least-restrictive green category of the province's colour-coded framework.

All other health units in the province outside of three Toronto-area hotspots are set to move back to the colour-coded system next week, with a stay-at-home order expected to end on Feb. 16.

Toronto, Peel Region and York Region will remain under the order until Feb. 22, but any sudden case increases could delay that plan.