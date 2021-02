One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Renfrew County on Sunday as case numbers remain stable.

There are eight active cases of the virus in the region as of Monday morning with one person being treated in hospital.

Ontario reported 1,087 new cases on Sunday and 13 more deaths linked to the virus, a slight decrease from Saturday that saw 1,228 cases and 28 deaths.

Just under 700 people remain in provincial hospitals being treated for the virus.