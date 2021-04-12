One new case of COVID-19, residents warned of exposure at Calabogie café

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Renfrew County on Sunday as local infections have remained relatively low.

There are 17 active cases in the area as of Monday morning and four people are being treated in hospital, according to the latest data from the Renfrew County and District Health Unit.

The Health Unit is warning the public about a possible exposure to the virus at Oh-el-la Café in Calabogie after a positive case was reported.

The owner has temporarily closed, according to the Health Unit, which is asking those who visited during the following times to self-isolate and get tested if COVID-19 symptoms develop:

Wednesday, March 31 between 8: a.m. and 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 1 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Friday, April 2 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 3 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 4 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

If testing is need, residents can call the Renfrew County Virtual Triage Assessment Centre (VTAC) at 1-844-727-6404 to arrange for testing.

Ontario reported a record 4,456 new cases on Sunday while 605 people are being treated in ICU's across the province, the highest at any point during the pandemic, and almost 300 more patients than when officials said hospitals would hit capacity.

21 more deaths from the virus were also reported province-wide on Sunday.