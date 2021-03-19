One new case of COVID-19, third case at Barry's Bay High School

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Renfrew County on Thursday, another case linked to Madawaska Valley District High School.

It's the third case being linked to the school but the Renfrew County and District Health Unit said the infections is believed to come from outside the school so an outbreak would not be declared.

All three people are at home in self-isolation and the school remains open for in-person learning.

There are 16 active cases of the virus in Renfrew County, the same as the day before, while three people are being treated in hospital.

Ontario reported 1,553 new COVID-19 cases as active cases hit their highest point in five weeks.

15 more deaths were also reported on Thursday including one resident of long-term care.

Hospitalizations continue to be concerning for provincial health officials as 730 people are currently being treated in hospital and 304 are in intensive care.

