One new case of COVID-19, two more people admitted to hospital

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark on Wednesday as two more people have been admitted to hospital.

The area now has nine active cases with the new case, but four people are now being treated in hospital, two more than the previous day. One person being treated in the intensive care unit in hospital.

Ontario reported 1,054 new cases of the virus Wednesday, jumping back above one thousand after Tuesday saw fewer cases.

Nine more deaths were also reported Wednesday while 675 people remain in provincial hospitals.

Another 17,141 doses of vaccine were given out in the province since Tuesday's daily update, according to the provincial data.

The province announced on Wednesday that it will start administering COVID-19 vaccines to residents aged 80 and older in the third week of March, while an online booking system for vaccines is expected to be in place by March 15.