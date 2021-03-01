One new COVID-19 case in Kingston over weekend

Kingston reported one new case of COVID-19 over the weekend as active cases have remained steady.

The one new case was reported on Saturday and moves Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington to 15 active cases of the virus. The latest data from KFL&A Public Health shows one person being treated in hospital.

No new cases of the virus were reported on Sunday.

Ontario reported 1,185 new cases on Sunday and 16 more deaths from the virus.

Sunday's case total pushed Ontario above 300,000 infections since the start of the pandemic.