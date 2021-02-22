One person killed in Stone Mills Township fire: OPP

OPP and the Ontario Fire Marshall are investigating a weekend blaze near Odessa that killed one person.

Lennox and Addington OPP said a passerby reported the fire just after 2 p.m. Saturday on Bethel Road in Stone Mills Township.

Police said fire crews discovered the body of a resident inside the burned out home, who was identified on Monday morning as 62-year-old Howard Arnold Amey.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no damage estimate is available at this time.

Police said in a statement on Monday that the family of Amey is requesting "privacy as they struggle through this time of grief."