One week left in SuperRazz raffle for Brockville-area business

There's one week left for residents to buy their super raffle ticket to support Brockville small businesses.

About $30,000 in prizes are available for the 'SuperRazz' rafflle that's been organized by the Brockville Winter Classic Committee, which will see proceeds go to support local businesses during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The draw is set for Sunday.

Jeff Severson, a member of the Winter Classic Committee, said with restrictions easing in the area, organizers are planning a live event for the draw Sunday at 2 p.m.

"We're going to be going from Aaron's Mill...we're going to have live music, we're going to be doing the draws and hopefully kind of like a telethon atmosphere," he said.

"The Brockville Winter Classic Small Business Telethon is what we can call it."

Tickets for the raffle are still available online on the committee's website.