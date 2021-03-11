Online portal launches for local COVID-19 vaccines, next priority group released

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit has started an online registration system for those looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Health Unit said those currently eligible for the vaccine are asked to visit the online portal on its website and register, as an email will then be sent with a link to upcoming vaccination clinics in the area when they become available. Those who register without an email will get a phone call.

Residents will be asked to identify how they are eligible to receive the vaccine and include ID, a letter from an employer.

The next priority groups for vaccinations were also released by the health unit on Wednesday, which will include retirement home residents, retirement home essential caregivers, residents in the general population over the age of 80 and Indigenous resident who are 55 and older.

The Pembroke Memorial Centre is expected to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics as early as this weekend and expect to ramp up to nearly 1,000 vaccines a day in the coming weeks.

Residents are being asked to visit the Health Unit's website for the latest information on the vaccine rollout and pay attention to local media, as officials ask residents not call or email for information on how to book an appointment.