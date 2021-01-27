OPP investigating prescription fraud in Pembroke and Petawawa 

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP are investigating two separate complaints of attempted prescription fraud at two different local pharmacies this week.

Police said a person faxed a fraudulent prescription orders to two pharmacies in Pembroke and Petawawa on Monday.

The prescriptions weren't filled and police said on Wednesday morning that an investigation is underway to determine the source of the false orders.



Anyone with information about the two incidents is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers online. www.valleytips.ca.

The OPP said it wants to remind those who sell and dispense prescriptions they should take their time and verify prescriptions directly with the prescriber as soon as possible, especially when there are any questions regarding their validity. It suggests businesses have a systematic screening process.

