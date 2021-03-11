OPP investigating suspicious fire in Odessa

OPP are investigating what they call a suspicious house fire in Odessa that broke out on Wednesday morning.

Lennox and Addington OPP said officers were called by Loyalist Township fire crews around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after a fire on Bridge Street earlier in the morning. Witnesses reported people leaving the scene, so police said the fire has been deemed suspicious.

No one was hurt in the fire and police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lennox and Addington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.