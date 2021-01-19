OPP investigating thefts from work site in North Grenville

OPP are investigating after roughly $5,000 of material and tools were stolen from a North Grenville work site.

Grenville OPP said the thefts were reported from building site off of Royal Landing Gate and some of the items stolen included numerous orange insulated tarps and Hilti power tools.

Police said two men were seen on surveillance video traveling in a dark-coloured Ford Escape around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact the North Grenville Detachment of the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

