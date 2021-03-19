OPP look for suspects after theft of guns in Westport
Leeds OPP are looking for suspects after ten long guns and other items were stolen from a business in Westport.
Police said the theft from the County Road 42 business happened sometime between Feb. 27 and last Saturday, as someone entered a storage locker and removed a green Canadian Tire gun cabinet containing 10 long-guns. Several gas-powered tools and some art work were also stolen.
Police released a list of some of the guns that were stolen from the property:
- Remington 870 Wing master 12 GA shotgun, light wood stock and deer barrel
- Remington 22 Magnum bolt action, dark wood stock
- Remington 22 Semi auto, nylon brown stock
- Remington single shot 22 antique, no bolt, rough stock
- Winchester 30-30, dark wood stock
- Winchester 30-30, dark wood stock
- Unknown make, over under 12 gauge shotgun
- CIL single shot 12 gauge with broken stoke
- Mossberg 12 GA bolt action shotgun, light wood stock
- Winchester 243 Lever Action, dark wood stock
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to get in touch with Leeds OPP at 1(888)310-1122.