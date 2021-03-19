OPP look for suspects after theft of guns in Westport

Leeds OPP are looking for suspects after ten long guns and other items were stolen from a business in Westport.

Police said the theft from the County Road 42 business happened sometime between Feb. 27 and last Saturday, as someone entered a storage locker and removed a green Canadian Tire gun cabinet containing 10 long-guns. Several gas-powered tools and some art work were also stolen.

Police released a list of some of the guns that were stolen from the property:

Remington 870 Wing master 12 GA shotgun, light wood stock and deer barrel

Remington 22 Magnum bolt action, dark wood stock

Remington 22 Semi auto, nylon brown stock

Remington single shot 22 antique, no bolt, rough stock

Winchester 30-30, dark wood stock

Unknown make, over under 12 gauge shotgun

CIL single shot 12 gauge with broken stoke

Mossberg 12 GA bolt action shotgun, light wood stock

Winchester 243 Lever Action, dark wood stock

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to get in touch with Leeds OPP at 1(888)310-1122.