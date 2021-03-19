iHeartRadio

OPP look for suspects after theft of guns in Westport

Leeds OPP are looking for suspects after ten long guns and other items were stolen from a business in Westport. 

Police said the theft from the County Road 42 business happened sometime between Feb. 27 and last Saturday, as someone entered a storage locker and removed a green Canadian Tire gun cabinet containing 10 long-guns. Several gas-powered tools and some art work were also stolen. 

Police released a list of some of the guns that were stolen from the property: 

  • Remington 870 Wing master 12 GA shotgun, light wood stock and deer barrel
  • Remington 22 Magnum bolt action, dark wood stock
  • Remington 22 Semi auto, nylon brown stock
  • Remington single shot 22 antique, no bolt, rough stock
  • Winchester 30-30, dark wood stock
  • Winchester 30-30, dark wood stock
  • Unknown make, over under 12 gauge shotgun
  • CIL single shot 12 gauge with broken stoke
  • Mossberg 12 GA bolt action shotgun, light wood stock
  • Winchester 243 Lever Action, dark wood stock

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to get in touch with Leeds OPP at 1(888)310-1122.